Kelly Teichman elected new AWO chairman of the board

The members of the American Waterways Operators elected a new slate of leaders last week during the association’s Spring Convention and Annual Membership Meeting. Kelly Teichman, executive chairman, T&T Marine, was elected chairman, becoming AWO’s first female chairman of its board and succeeding outgoing chairman Rick Iuliucci, vice president, the Vane Brothers Company.

Patrick Sutton, chief operating officer, American Commercial Barge Line, was elected vice chair and Brian Hughes, vice president operations & sales, Hughes Bros., Inc., was re-elected treasurer.

“We are energized to begin this next year of AWO’s 80-year history with Kelly at the helm,” said AWO president and CEO Jennifer Carpenter. “ have been so fortunate to have a succession of strong, dedicated member leaders, including our outstanding Immediate past chairman Rick Iuliucci, and I have no doubt that Kelly will continue this successful track record in her leadership.”

“Over the years I have found that the importance of building a strong foundation for a strong future rings true not just at my company, but across our entire industry, and for AWO, our industry’s advocate, resource and united voice,” said Teichman. ‘”It is an approach that all of us together have collectively applied to our priorities as an industry, and it has effectively positioned us to navigate today’s challenges and create tomorrow’s opportunities.”

“There is a place here for anyone who is committed to working hard, being part of a team and having a meaningful impact on our country and its supply chain,” said Teichman, commenting on the tug, barge and towboat industry’s pathways and on the rising role of women in the industry. “If you have what it takes, you are not only encouraged to join this industry, but to rise through the ranks and thrive within it no matter where you come from, no matter your background. In that regard, I’m especially excited for the continuing prominence of women in this industry, whether on the boats or shoreside, and I look forward to contributing positively to their experience however I can.”

“My goal is to make sure we avail ourselves of the solid foundation we have built together, by positioning Jennifer for continued success as our president & CEO and as the highly effective leader of the AWO staff team; by positioning the staff to continue to excel and draw from the range of skills and experience of this talented group; and by ensuring all members are heard and have the opportunity to contribute in the ways that work best for them, because the strength of our united voice resides in the operational diversity of our industry,” she concluded