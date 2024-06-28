Johan Sperling named new Tidewater Holdings CEO

Vancouver, Wash, headquartered Tidewater Holdings Inc. reports that president and CEO Todd Busch is retiring, effective June 30, to be succeeded by Johan Sperling, who joined the company as vice president and COO in September, 2020.

Tidewater says that Busch is stepping down after four and a half years in which he has been instrumental in driving significant changes within the organization, including building a new leadership team, fostering an inclusive and positive company culture, revitalizing customer relationships, and navigating the challenges of the pandemic and a change in company ownership. It notes that, since joining the company as COO, Sperling has since played a vital role, together with the rest of the leadership team, in executing Busch’s’s strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

“Todd’s leadership has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Sperling. “His vision and dedication have set a strong foundation for Tidewater’s future. I am honored to have the opportunity to build on his legacy and lead Tidewater into its next chapter.”

Busch will remain an advisor to Tidewater and will join the board of directors.

Tidewater Holdings Inc.’s Tidewater Barge Lines operates the largest barge transportation and terminal network on the Columbia-Snake River (CSR) System. The company owns and operates five strategically located terminals and five pipelines with key intermodal connections to railroads, highways, waterways, and other pipelines.

Tidewater Canada, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is the West Coast’s largest Canadian-flag bulk transporter of refined petroleum products. In addition, Tidewater Subsea, a division of Tidewater Canada, ranks as one of the major submarine cable layers in Canada.

Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc., provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation, waste disposal, wet/dry vacuuming, and vessel hold and tank cleaning for both marine and industrial communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.