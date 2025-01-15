Jennifer Carpenter to keynote TTB 2025 in Mobile

The highly anticipated Marine Log TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) 2025 Conference will return to Mobile, Ala., on March 25-26, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and challenges in tug, towboat, and barge operations. Kicking off the event with a powerful keynote on March 25 is Jennifer Carpenter, President and CEO of the American Waterways Operators (AWO) and President of the American Maritime Partnership.

Carpenter, a leading voice for the inland and coastal maritime sectors, will address the audience on critical issues facing the industry in 2025. Among the topics she will cover are the impact of a new administration, emerging regulatory challenges, and key trends shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the conference promises to provide valuable insights for operators looking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving maritime landscape.

MEET JENNIFER CARPENTER

Carpenter joined AWO, TTB’s official association sponsor, in August 1990 and became president and CEO in January 2020. Before assuming her current position, she worked her way up the hawsepipe from government affairs assistant to executive vice president and chief operating officer, holding a series of progressively responsible positions. These positions included Manager-Regulatory Issues, director-government affairs, vice president-government affairs, senior vice president-government affairs and policy analysis, senior vice president-national advocacy, and executive vice president.

She served for 13 years as a member of the congressionally authorized Towing Safety Advisory Committee (TSAC). She has received two Meritorious Public Service awards and a Public Service Commendation from the U.S. Coast Guard for her contributions to the TSAC and the Coast Guard-AWO Safety Partnership.

She serves on the board of trustees of The Seamen’s Church Institute. She is also the American Maritime Partnership (AMP) president, as well as AMP’s former vice president.

Carpenter holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations, law and organization from Georgetown University, an M.S. in conflict analysis and resolution from George Mason University and was a Georgetown University China Studies Fellow at National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan.

A native of St. Louis, Mo., Carpenter resides in Alexandria, Va., with her family.

ABOUT TTB 2025

The conference’s focus will be on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence” through a combination of innovative strategies and proven best practices aimed at optimizing operations across the board. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory changes is key to remaining competitive. TTB 2025 will provide an in-depth look at the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the tug, towboat, and barge market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new solutions designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations.

In addition to AWO being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend TTB 2025:

Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations: Learn about Crowley’s groundbreaking LNG barge and other industry advancements shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. Navigate Regulatory and Workforce Challenges: Explore strategies for adapting to changes in the Jones Act and overcoming employment challenges in an evolving maritime regulatory environment. Get Insights Tailored to the U.S. Tug, Towboat, and Barge Industry: Experience a program that is designed exclusively for this vital maritime sector. Position Your Business for Success: Access the tools and connections needed to streamline operations and achieve long-term growth. Connect with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with top professionals and decision-makers to strengthen your network.

