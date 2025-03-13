IRPT names Anthony Gex its new deputy director

Anthony Gex has accepted the position of deputy director of Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT).

As an IRPT member, former president and chairman of the board, Gex comes to the position with over 30 years of marine, terminal, supply chain, and risk management experience.

Most recently, Gex served as the divisional manager, special projects at Consolidated Terminals and Logistics Co. (CTLC). In this role, he was a successful leader in barge, rail and truck freight and logistics.

“I am confident that Anthony’s contribution to our staff lineup will be a shining light and he will add tremendous value to the IRPT membership,” said IRPT executive director Aimee Andres.. “IRPT offers many resources to our Members and elevates our industry’s impact to the nation. This is not the work of just one person; but the result of a collaborative team effort.”

IRPT says that Gex’s role will consist in the strengthening of IRPT’s Critical Maintenance Backlog, Port Resilience Program, and its shipper relations. He will attend shipper related conferences in hopes of educating and propelling shippers to utilize America’s greatest national asset, the inland river system.