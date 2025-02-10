VIDEO: Cooper Consolidated adds America’s two largest E-Cranes to its fleet

New Orleans, La.-based Cooper Group member Cooper Consolidated LLC reports that it is expanding its bulk stevedoring fleet with the addition of two 4000C Series equilibrium cranes, the largest cranes built by E-Crane. The company says that the cranes, named Pelican and Creole King, solidify its position as the Mississippi River’s premier bulk stevedoring service provider.

“Cooper Consolidated is constantly aiming to provide our customers with the highest quality of service and the most efficient cargo handling,” said Cooper Consolidated executive director Chris Blanchard. “The addition of America’s largest E-Cranes to our fleet helps us continue to meet our high standards and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The Pelican and Creole King will handle both bulk and breakbulk cargoes on the Mississippi River. The high capacity cranes offer the latest technology to ensure less maintenance, longer component life and better energy efficiency.

Each crane is mounted on a new barge, measuring 200 x 72 x 12 feet, built in 2024 at Corn Island Shipyard in Grandview, Ind.

“The decision to bring the largest E-Cranes to the Mississippi River was a collaborative effort between the E-Crane and Cooper Consolidated teams and continues our tradition of adding unique assets to our operations that offer value for our customers.” said Billy Fitzpatrick, managing director of sales and stevedoring at Cooper Consolidated.

The Pelican was erected and commissioned in December 2024, and the Creole King is set to begin operations in May 2025.