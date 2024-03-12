USDOT: $500 million for port improvement projects

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $500 million in federal Fiscal Year 2024 funding through MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

Investments made under the PIDP focus on modernizing America’s coastal and inland waterway ports as well as strengthening its supply chains and economic security. PIDP funds will also aid in the reduction of carriers’ shipping time, costs and ultimately the price of consumer goods. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $500 million annually, from FY 2022-FY 2026, in funding for the program.

“Ports are central to our supply chains, and when ports run smoothly, it helps keep prices down, shelves stocked, and American farms and businesses selling their goods around the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

MARAD’s PIDP grants help eligible applicants complete critical port and port-related infrastructure projects in urban, rural and tribal communities. Applicants include port authorities, state and local governments, indigenous tribal nations, counties, and other eligible public entities. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods through ports and intermodal connections to ports.

“Projects selected to receive PIDP funding will support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to modernize and expand port capacity to accelerate the movement of goods across the nation,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.

Projects funded in FY 2023 include a dock replacement in Alaska, on-dock rail improvements in California, pier infrastructure renovations in New Jersey, safety and capacity improvements at a tribal harbor in Oregon, a new barge terminal in Minnesota, safety improvements and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in North Carolina, a container yard expansion in Washington State, a wharf expansion at a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway in New York, a new facility for mooring barges in Arkansas, and 32 other projects around the country. A full list and descriptions of the 2023-awarded projects can be found here.

MARAD will host a series of webinars that describe PIDP/NOFO requirements and the PIDP application process. These webinars are an excellent resource for prospective PIDP applicants and will be announced in the near future on the PIDP webpage. Recordings of the webinars will be posted on the website for those who cannot participate in the live events. MARAD has also developed a list of Frequently Asked Questions that are also available on the webpage.

This program also complements the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program, which just made $3 billion available. This program will fund zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure to reduce mobile source emissions at U.S. ports, which may include cargo handling equipment, harbor craft and vessels, electric charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and a number of other technology investments. See more here.

The NOFO is available on www.grants.gov by searching on CFDA number 20.823 or Opportunity number MA-PID-24-001. The deadline for applications is 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 10, 2024. For additional questions regarding PIDP grants email PIDPGrants@dot.gov.