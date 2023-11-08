Tugs free grounded lake freighter

The American Courage, a 617-foot lake freighter that ran aground in the St. Clair River November 7 at 7:21 a.m. local, was successfully refloated around 7 p.m. with the help of towing vessels from Great Lakes Towing.

More: American Courage aground in St. Clair River off Mariner Park in Marine City. Ladies of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) gathered for a pic. Resident Don Chisholm says it’s “the most exciting thing to happen on the riverfront in awhile.” @WWJ950 and https://t.co/CkYTXL3e7P pic.twitter.com/mpztRqb0Qy — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) November 7, 2023

The American Courage was yesterday anchored north of Marine City, Mich., in the St. Clair River and was expected to dock at Marine City between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on November 8. There were no injuries to crew members or those that responded and no pollution was observed or reported.

The Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Detroit will verify the proper position of all aids to navigation affected and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct an underwater survey to verify channel depth and to determine if there are any impacts from the grounding.

The lake freighter is one of 10 self-unloading bulkers operated by Grand River Navigation, a division of Rand Logistics. Combined with its Canadian sister company, Lower Lakes Towing Ltd., the operation has a combined fleet of 16 vessels.