TTB 2024: New bunkering barge for Mississippi River hydrogen operations Written by Heather Ervin









Seattle-headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group’s (EBDG) Mike Complita, principal, will present on the “H 2 public Private Partnerships Hydrogen Fueling (bunkering) Barge” project at Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2024 on March 6-7 in Mobile, Ala.

The “H 2 Public Private Partnerships Hydrogen Fueling Barge” is an infrastructure investment at the Port of South Louisiana that will provide a clean fueling station for a new fleet of hydrogen-powered river vessels. This bunkering barge will catalyze the construction and launch of a new fleet of low-carbon vessels, fueled by methanol (a hydrogen-derivative), in the lower Mississippi River corridor.

The investment leverages the private-sector investment of the M/V Hydrogen One currently in development by international private partners led by Metairie, La., based Maritime Partners. The H 2 P3 – hydrogen bunkering barge will be the first dedicated methanol/hydrogen-fueled vessel in the U.S. and only the second in the world.

ABOUT TTB 2024

The U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry may already be the safest, most environmentally friendly, and most economical mode of freight transportation, but it is faced with the challenge of making a transition to a low-carbon future. While some companies are making it work, others question the reality of doing so in light of other issues impacting their bottom line.

What market trends and needs should be considered by tugs, towboats and barges? How realistic are our current zero- or low-emission goals? What landmark projects are being delivered today or are close to hitting the water and how did they do it?

These are some of the issues that will be on the agenda March 6 and 7, 2024, when Marine Log’s TTB —Tugs, Towboats & Barges returns to Mobile, Ala., for its third time. This year, TTB will partner with American Waterways Operators (AWO) as its association partner.

“As the tugboat, towboat and barge industry’s advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America’s waterways, oceans and coasts, AWO is honored to be Marine Log’s association partner for TTB 2024,” says Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of AWO. “The conference’s focus on sustainability across the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry could not be more timely, and we look forward to bringing together some of the best minds in marine transportation as we collectively navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The conference will bring tug and towboat owners, operators, builders, designers, and stakeholders together in one place to discuss:

Special project updates: eWolf, Hydrogen One, etc.

The painless path to fleet renewal for vessel leasing.

America’s first hybrid-electric towboat.

How improving crew accommodations can improve crew performance and retention.

Embracing the technology shift as we move toward lower emissions.

The first ammonia-powered tug.

A look at the first battery electric tugs in the Americas.

How to address workforce challenges for the TTB market.

And more.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2023 there in March.”

Why attend? Here are a few reasons:

Be a part of the only event exclusively for the U.S. tug, towboat and barge industry.

Learn how others are staying ahead of ever tougher emissions regulations.

Discover new tug, towboat and barge technologies to keep your company competitive.

Network in-person with industry experts and influencers.

Learn how to meet customer expectations on lower carbon operations from their suppliers.

Registration is now open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry.