Trade war truce with China is good news for soybean farmers — and for waterways Written by Nick Blenkey









The trade war truce with China recently negotiated by President Trump and President Xi of China not only saw a suspension of tit-for-tat port fees on ships but many other significant agreements. Notably for U.S. soybean farmers, and by extension for the U.S. inland waterways industry, according to a White House fact sheet:

China will suspend all of the retaliatory tariffs that it has announced since March 4, 2025. This includes tariffs on a vast swath of U.S. agricultural products: chicken, wheat, corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

China will purchase at least 12 million metric tons (MMT) of U.S. soybeans during the last two months of 2025 and also purchase at least 25 MMT of U.S. soybeans in each of 2026, 2027, and 2028. Additionally, China will resume purchases of U.S. sorghum and hardwood logs.

What remains to be seen is how soon the Chinese commitments translate into soybean orders — and then into barge shipments to U.S. export ports