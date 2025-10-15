SENNEBOGEN Material Handlers: A Game Changer on the Waterfront

Sponsored Content: When it comes to seaway and waterway operations, stability, visibility, and environmental efficiency are top priorities. SENNEBOGEN’s purpose-built material handlers are proving to be the go-to solution for facilities across the U.S., offering unmatched performance and reliability.

These machines feature a balanced stance and central swing point, allowing equal load capacity from any direction. Dual drives ensure powerful swing torque and fast cycle times, while safety is enhanced through continuous three-point contact, upper-deck handrails, and full guarding from ground to cab.

SENNEBOGEN’s commitment to innovation is exemplified by the introduction of the 895—one of the largest material handlers in the world. Weighing in at 925,940 lbs. and with over 130 feet of reach, it can get to every corner of even the largest ships.

Elevating Productivity and Safety

SENNEBOGEN’s hydraulically-elevating cab offers nearly 20 feet of movement, giving operators an optimal view of both the loading zone and surrounding area. The maXcab system is engineered to provide panoramic visibility—above, below, and all around. SENNEBOGEN’s standard right-view and rear-view cameras offer full 360° coverage, even beyond the boom. The cab can be raised over a barge for direct visibility inside, and an optional floor-level window enhances downward sightlines.

This configuration not only boosts productivity but also improves safety by allowing operators to monitor clean-up crews, such as skid steers, working inside the barge during unloading.

Easy to Learn, Built to Perform

Unlike traditional rope cranes, SENNEBOGEN machines are intuitive and easy to operate—most operators can master them within days. Simple controls enable precise, rapid loading of hoppers and conveyors. Flexible boom pin locations and extended reach make transloading from barge to shore seamless. An advanced counterbalance system also helps reduce energy consumption.

Fast Delivery, Immediate Impact

SENNEBOGEN LLC President Constantino Lannes highlights the company’s factory-direct approach, which enables rapid delivery and deployment of machines. This means less downtime and faster results for operators seeking cost-effective, high-efficiency equipment. SENNEBOGEN continues to deliver dependable solutions that keep operations running smoothly and supply lines flowing.

About SENNEBOGEN

With over 70 years of global experience, SENNEBOGEN is a trusted leader in material handling. Headquartered in Stanley, North Carolina, SENNEBOGEN LLC has served the Americas since 2000, offering specialized equipment for industries including recycling, demolition, ports, forestry, waste management, and tree care.

A robust network of distributors and Authorized Service Providers ensures top-tier service and parts availability across the continent.

