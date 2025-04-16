Ports of Indiana and Metro Ports extend bulk cargo partnership at Burns Harbor

Ports of Indiana and terminal operator Metro Ports have signed a five-year extension of their bulk terminal operating agreement at Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. The agreement reaffirms both organizations’ commitment to growing bulk cargo operations and providing industry-leading customer service at Indiana’s Lake Michigan port.

Metro Ports, a leading national terminal operator and one of the longest-operating stevedores in the U.S, has managed bulk cargo handling at Burns Harbor since 2017 and oversees the efficient movement of essential materials – such as coking coal, limestone, iron ore pellets, grains and minerals – via ocean vessels, Great Lakes ships, river barges and railcars.

“Metro Ports has been an outstanding partner at Burns Harbor and their continued leadership will be instrumental as we increase bulk cargo-handling capacity at the port,” said Jody Peacock, CEO of Ports of Indiana. “Their decision to launch their first Great Lakes operation here in 2017 marked a pivotal moment for bulk-cargo growth at our port. Today, we’re proud to continue building on that success and strengthening Indiana’s role in global supply chains.”

Burns Harbor handles approximately 3 million tons of cargo annually and plays a key role in the movement of critical commodities supporting the steel, agriculture and construction industries.

“Indiana offers a strong business environment, and we’re very optimistic about the opportunities at Burns Harbor,” said Lee Swietlikowski, President of Metro Ports. “Ports of Indiana is making transformational investments in infrastructure, allowing us to expand capabilities and better serve the industrial and commercial markets across the Midwest. We are proud to be part of this forward-looking partnership.”

Metro Ports’ tenure at Burns Harbor has been defined by development of strong customer relationships, according to Ryan McCoy, port director at Burns Harbor.

“Metro Ports operates as an extension of our team,” he said. “Their unwavering commitment to service and innovation has earned the trust of our customers and helped drive substantial growth across multiple commodities.”

Metro Ports is the brand representing the affiliated companies of Metropolitan Stevedore Co. and its parent company, Nautilus International Holding Corp. With roots dating back to the California Gold Rush, Metro Ports was incorporated in 1923 and is one of the oldest stevedoring companies in the United States. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., the family-owned company operates at 20 U.S. ports across the West, East, and Gulf coasts, in addition to its presence at Burns Harbor on the Great Lakes.