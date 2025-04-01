OpenTug secures $2.2M investment to amp up barge shipping

Yesterday, OpenTug, a maritime logistics software platform, announced a $2.2 million strategic investment led by TMV, an early-stage venture firm investing in the world’s leading entrepreneurs reshaping legacy industries through tech-enabled innovation. This latest funding brings OpenTug’s total raised to $5.3 million, building on the $3.1 million previously secured.

OpenTug, who spoke last week at Marine Log’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2025 conference in Mobile, Ala., says the investment strengthens the momentum behind its flagship offerings, BargeOS and LinerOS, which bring automation, real-time visibility, and intelligent coordination to the $50B+ barge transportation market. The $2.2 million dollar investment will accelerate product development and deepen OpenTug’s focus on AI, optimization, and seamless operations across the inland and coastal shipping ecosystem. To accomplish this, the company will hire top talent in engineering, product development, and customer success. By strengthening its team and footprint, OpenTug is poised to become the default digital infrastructure for maritime freight, empowering the industry to move goods with unprecedented efficiency and visibility.

“We believe the future of freight is on the water,” said Jason Aristides, co-founder and CEO of OpenTug. “This strategic investment is a testament to our team’s progress and the vast opportunity ahead. With TMV’s support and deep domain expertise, we’ll accelerate the digital transformation of marine logistics—from big coastal ports to the smallest inland terminals. OpenTug is determined to maximize every nook and cranny of our nation’s marine highway system for freight movement. We are laser-focused on our mission to help barges move the earth, and we’re just getting started.”

TMV’s lead role in this investment brings a valuable strategic partner to OpenTug’s investor network. The firm is known for backing pioneering startups that modernize legacy industries and advance the global supply chain by driving greater efficiency, resilience, and transparency—with a particular emphasis on maritime and logistics tech.

“OpenTug is transforming an industry that’s long overdue for digitization,” said Marina Hadjipateras, co-founder and general partner at TMV. “By bringing modern technology to this critical sector, they’re helping operators and shippers move goods more efficiently and sustainably. We’re delighted to join them on their journey.”

This additional funding builds on OpenTug’s strong momentum over the past year. As global supply chains seek more resilient and sustainable transportation modes, OpenTug’s digital platform is increasingly seen as a key solution for shifting cargo from congested highways to the “blue roads” of rivers and coasts.

OpenTug and TMV

OpenTug is a marine logistics platform dedicated to optimizing logistics on inland and coastal waterways by streamlining the process of nominations to deliverance. Founded in 2019, the company offers cloud-based solutions, including OpenTug BargeOS and LinerOS. These services provide a comprehensive cargo and barge management suite, including rapid quote generation, seamless booking, and real-time tracking, enabling operators and shippers to handle more cargo efficiently and enhance service quality with exceptional agility.

TMV is an early-stage venture firm investing in world entrepreneurs who are reshaping legacy industries through tech-enabled innovation. Since its inception in 2016, TMV’s portfolio has grown to more than 50 investments across the care economy, the future of work, and the global supply chain sector. With $200 million in assets under management, TMV’s portfolio companies have collectively raised more than $1 billion in follow-on funding and include six exits to date.