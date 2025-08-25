Old Hickory Lock closure scheduled for this week

The Nashville Engineer District recently announced that Old Hickory Lock at Cumberland River Mile 216.2, approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville, will be closed to all navigation traffic, including recreational vessels, from Wednesday, August 27, through Thursday, August 28, for scheduled maintenance and repairs.

Following a detailed inspection, our engineers determined that replacing the hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valve cylinders is necessary to ensure the components continue to operate properly and reliably. Crew members are preparing to replace approximately 3,000 gallons of hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valves during the closure.

The lock will resume regular hours August 29 from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information or real-time updates, please contact the lock operator on duty via marine radio channels 13 or 16 or call the lock master at Old Hickory Lock at 615-240-4037.

Old Hickory Lock is located at Cumberland River Mile 216.2, approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville. Regular lock hours are 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, except during necessary closures for maintenance.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the Nashville District on the district’s website, on Facebook and on X.