New Bisso Towboat tug will enter service early summer Written by Heather Ervin









Luling, La., based Bisso Towboat Company Inc. says its newest assist tug, the M/V Mr. Brian, is slated to hit the water in May or June of this year, according to Scott Slatten, president of Bisso Towboat. According to Slatten, delivery of the tug, which has been under construction at Main Iron Works in Houma, La., since 2022, has been delayed slightly due to supply chain issues.

The 5,000 BHP ASD tractor tug will feature two Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main propulsion engines, each developing 2,500 BHP each at 1,600 RPM. They will drive two Kongsberg US205S azimuthing thrusters with 2,400 mm diameter stainless steel propellers in stainless steel nozzles. The estimated bollard pull will be 66 tons.

Auxiliary equipment will include a JonRie Series 240 escort winch, Caterpillar C4.4 118 kW generator sets and a full complement of safety, monitoring and electronic equipment.

Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel fuel, 1,442 gallons of lube oil, 1,442 gallons of hydraulic oil, 2,000 gallons of DEF and 9,538 gallons of potable water.

The tug is named after Brian Cyprowski, Bisso’s vice president of operations. Cyprowski is the third non-blood relative ever to be given this honor. The new vessel is the sixth ASD tractor tug built by Main Iron Works for Bisso in the past eight years. The Mr. Brian will further enhance Bisso’s operation of the largest fleet of ASD tractor tugs to serve the Mississippi River ship-assist trade.

This is Bisso’s third Cat Tier 4-powered boat.

“There have been situations where it’s taken my team additional time just to clear obstructions out of the way to get to a certain part and that adds up to more downtime,” Dino Novic, Bisso’s vice president of engineering, said. “That is why right hull design is so important me, I want to be able to get to any part quickly and do the repair in minimum time. We really like our hull design and the whole interior. The living quarters, galley, wheelhouse, engine room—it’s all beautifully laid out so that everyone can comfortably work and live. Louisiana Cat collaborated with us to find the right fit for our existing hull.”

Bisso’s Operations

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) connects 14,500 miles of waterways through the Mississippi River and its tributaries. Additionally, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway provides direct access along the gulf coast. A growing number of ocean carriers and barge lines serve Port NOLA.

Bisso Towboat has been part of the Louisiana waterways since 1890. Today, the company has the largest fleet of Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tractor tugs serving the Mississippi River ship-assist trade. Tractor tugs are the bread and butter of Bisso’s business. Their fleet currently consists of 12 boats—nine are tractor tugs and the remaining three are conventional tugs.

Bisso’s tractor tugs escort ships and perform various tasks between Baton Rouge and the mouth of the Mississippi River. They turn ships around and put them into berths. During high river, it can take four tugs to hold a ship while it unloads and loads again. They are more maneuverable in tight spots and narrow slips on the river.