Memphis Engineer District puts new bank grader through its paces

The Memphis Engineer District’s Bank Grading Unit (BGU) grades the banks of the Mississippi River to the proposed design slopes to support the sinking of Articulated Concrete Mattress (ACM) performed by the Vicksburg District’s Mat Sinking Unit. Last month the unit was visited in Mhoon Bend, Miss., by a group headed by Memphis District Commander Col. Brian Sawsere that came to see the new bank grader, Grader 1, in action for the first time since its arrival and christening earlier in the year.

Col Sawsere was accompanied by Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Donny Davidson, Operations Division Chief Andrea Williams, Channel Improvement Project Manager Zach Cook, and Regional Channel Improvement Coordinator Jake Storz.

“The hope is that by operating at this site, we can leave knowing we can complete the mission under any conditions encountered on the Mississippi River — this is one reason why Mhoon Bend is the best place to do the calibration exercises,” said Cook.

“This site is also ideal due to its proximity to Ensley Engineer Yard and because we’re excluding it from the overall Articulated Concrete Mattress revetment process,” Storz said.

The work performed at Mhoon Bend will differ from regular revetment sites in that it will not involve laying articulated concrete mattress — it is solely stone paving at this site.

“With this being a paving job, there is no rush or timeline to work by because there is no additional revetment unit involved in the process or following our completed work,” Cook said.

As the grading unit moves to the following locations, they will likely encounter different soil types, river currents, and depths for grading.

“A changing environment and encountering different elements provide the crew with further scenarios and additional challenges to operate in and overcome, ensuring they are prepared for anything and everything going forward,” Storz explained.

“Everything is going well so far,” Cook said. “Initially the bucket didn’t have as much bite as the old one and modifications were made to the weight of the bucket to balance out the lift line on the boom and support the bucket’s ability to dig. The calibration is still ongoing with minor tweaks to ensure that the machine is working optimally.”

The main elements of the grader are a dragline machine, manufactured by Seatrax Inc., supported on a barge built by Conrad Shipyard.

In addition to calibrating the machine, getting the crew trained on the new system with a contracted trainer from Seatrax Inc. is equally important.

After a week of classroom training at Ensley Engineer Yard, Seatrax trainer Larry Nofsinger spent under three weeks training operators, winchmen, mechanics, electricians, and other crewmembers in support roles on the new unit’s operating system.

“Training with Seatrax was needed,” Cook said. “Thankfully, we were able to have both the Seatrax and Conrad team onsite for an extended time; this meant the operators weren’t just trained to operate the machine, but also to receive a qualification and train others as well.”

“As of now, the crew is comfortable with the machine overall and we were able to put the contractor on standby for any further support needed,” Storz added.

Once done calibrating and training at Mhoon Bend, the new grader will most likely move downstream in mid-August, where to perform similar work functions at a site within the New Orleans District.