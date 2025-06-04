Maritime Partners takes delivery of Mitsubishi-powered towboat M/V Joan Pluck

In support of its bareboat charter and vessel leasing service, Maritime Partners has added the M/V Joan Pluck to its portfolio of inland towboats. Built by FMT Shipyard & Repair in Harvey, La., the new vessel is powered by twin Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2-Y3MPTAW engines, supplied by Laborde Products and each delivering 803 horsepower at 1,400 rpm.

The M/V Joan Pluck features a proven design found on other Mitsubishi-powered vessels in Maritime Partners’ portfolio, including the M/V Parker Brooks, and reflects the company’s continued investment in reliable, efficient assets to support its charter clients across the inland waterways.

Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2-Y3MPTAW engines [Image: Laborde Products]

“Our charter customers expect dependable equipment that keeps their operations on track,” said Austin Sperry, co-founder & president of Maritime Partners. “That’s why we continue investing in assets that do exactly that.”

“The Joan Pluck is another example of how Maritime Partners is building a portfolio focused on long-term asset value and operational consistency,” said Brian Laborde, president & CEO of Laborde Products. “Mitsubishi engines support that with a platform their customers know and trust.”

Maritime Partners is one of the largest providers of maritime assets, vessel leasing solutions, and construction financing in the United States, offering flexible equipment options across the inland river system, Gulf Coast, and beyond.

Laborde Products is a commercial marine engine distributor providing repowers, new vessel builds, and auxiliary power systems for operators across the inland river system, Gulf Coast, East Coast, and Great Lakes. Laborde supplies Mitsubishi, Scania, Steyr, and Yanmar engines.