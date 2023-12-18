M/V Jennifer Lee delivered to Maritime Partners

Metairie, La., based Maritime Partners has taken delivery of the M/V Jennifer Lee, an 84- by 30- by 11-foot, 2,600 horsepower towboat from Belle Chase, La., based C&C Marine and Repair LLC. The vessel has an 8 foot, 6 inch draft.

The Entech Design-designed vessel was completed on November 20 and delivered to Maritime Partners.

The Jennifer Lee is powered by twin Cummins QSK38-M1 engines each developing 1,300 hp. and turning four Hung Shen blade fixed-pitch propellers on 8-inch shafts. The vessel’s electrical requirements are met by two 99 kW @ 1,800 rpm Cummins QSB7-DM marine generators.

The towboat has two Reintjes WAF 665 Karl Senner reduction gears, with a 5.95:1 ratio. The engine cooling system is provided by Fernstrum grid coolers and Rio Controls & Hydraulics provided the engine alarms and the steering system. The vessel’s deck is equipped with two Patterson Electric 40T Winches from Donovan Marine.

As far as crew accommodations, the Jennifer Lee has four bedrooms, two single man rooms and two-man rooms (six beds total), with three bathrooms.