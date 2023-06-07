Marine Chartering takes delivery of 2,000 hp towboat

Marine Chartering takes delivery of 2,000 hp towboatWritten by Marine Log Staff
Houston-headquartered marine equipment lessor Marine Chartering LLC has taken delivery of an 86- by 30-foot, 2,000 horsepower, twin-screw, Subchapter M compliant, towboat from Plaquemine, La., based Verret Shipyard.
The Verret-designed towboat will be bareboat chartered to Orange, Texas, based Strategic Towing Services LLC, which operates a 100-barge fleet in an oxbow of the Neches River five miles from its intersection with the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
Marine Chartering’s owner John McMahan formerly the CEO/CFO of Higman Barge Lines, says the new vessel will be named Miss Carter W after his oldest daughter, Carter M. Wimberly. Other vessels in Marine Chartering’s fleet include the Cynthia K, Miss Amanda M, Otto, Laura M and Alberto.
The Miss Carter W is powered by twin Caterpillar C32A main engines, each developing 1,000 hp at 1,800 rpm and turning 80- by 62-inch steel propellers on 7-inch shafts via 7:1 reduction ratio Reintjes WAF 573 gears supplied by Karl Senner. The vessel’s electrical requirements are met by two 75 kW marine gen sets.
The three-deck Miss Carter W has air-conditioned and heated accommodations for a crew of seven in four staterooms. The crew quarters, galley and pilothouse all have fire-resistant paneling and ceilings with sound and vibration damping.
“Verret has done an outstanding job,” said McMahan, “as has [project manager] Alberto De La Puente on our end. He has worked with me since 1995 when I hired him at Higman. There, he oversaw construction of over 75 pushboats and 100 tank barges.”
With construction of Miss Carter W complete, the shipyard will begin construction of a sister vessel added McMahan.