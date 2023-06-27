Jen Armstrong joins WCI Capitol Hill team

The Waterways Council Inc. (WCI) has appointed Jen Armstrong as director, government relations, joining Dustin Davidson in this role.

Armstrong was most recently director of navigation policy and legislation for the American Association of Port of Authorities. Prior to that, she was Republican staff director/clerk for the Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on Energy and Water (E&W) Appropriations, representing Senate Republican interests in the development of the annual $52 billion Energy and Water Development (E&WD) Appropriations bill which funds the Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works mission, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Department of Energy.

Previously, she was a professional staff member for the Senate E&W Appropriations Committee, responsible for the water portfolio of annual E&WD appropriations bill. She served as a subject matter expert and advisor to members of Congress on matters related to federal navigation, flood control, environmental restoration, water supply, and hydropower.

Armstrong worked with the Corps of Engineers from 2004-2016 in a variety of positions including government affairs liaison/program manager at Corps’ Headquarters; civil works project manager and military project manager at the Norfolk District; and civil works interdisciplinary project/construction manager for the New Orleans Hurricane Protection Office.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Old Dominion University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jen to our staff,” said WCI president and CEO Tracy Zea. “She has long provided excellent counsel to WCI as a Capitol Hill professional staff member, and we know as a team member that she will help us to further achieve success to modernize our nation’s inland waterways system.”