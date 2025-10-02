IRPT names Lucy Fletcher president, marks leadership transition

The Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals Association (IRPT) has elected Lucy Fletcher of AGRIServices of Brunswick in Missouri as its new president, marking a leadership transition the group says reflects its theme of “Navigating What’s Next.”

Fletcher succeeds Robert Maxwell of the Port of Rosedale (Miss.), who led the organization for the past two years. Under his leadership, IRPT expanded its role as an advocate for inland river ports, terminals and transportation partners, advancing infrastructure investment and collaboration across the U.S. inland river system.

Lucy Fletcher. (Credit: LinkedIn)

“Navigating What’s Next isn’t just a theme. It is a call to action,” Fletcher said during IRPT’s 2025 annual conference in Milwaukee. “Our industry is strengthening, and IRPT is one reason for that growth. Encouraging new technologies and fostering collaboration, IRPT is broadening its scope to include partnerships with European ports through a transatlantic agreement with the European Federation of Inland Ports.”

The conference drew members, partners and industry leaders to discuss policy changes, river operations and maintenance, and commodity market forecasts.

“Robert’s dedication and vision has left a lasting mark on our association,” said IRPT Executive Director Aimee Andres. “As we turn the page, we are confident that Ms. Fletcher will build upon that legacy with energy and a deep commitment to our members.”

IRPT represents more than 500 members across 11 river basins and 24,000 miles of commercially navigable waterways. The nonprofit trade group advocates for the inland river system’s economic value and sustainability while serving as a resource for ports, terminals and transportation services.