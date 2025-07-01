Ingram Marine christens towboats in special ceremony 

On June 26, Nashville headquartered Ingram Marine Group held a christening ceremony in Paducah, Ky., for the M/V Chuck A.J. Arnold and M/V John D. Roberts—both towboats.

The M/V John D. Roberts is a 9,000 horsepower (hp.), triple screw towboat measuring 200 by 50 feet. The boat is powered with EMD 12-710G diesel engines. The vessel was built in 1973 by St. Louis Ship in St. Louis, Mo. The vessel was purchased by Ingram Barge Company in April 2005.

The M/V John Roberts is named after Ingram Marine Group’s CEO John Roberts. Roberts assumed the role in 2022 and has spent his career dedicated to the marine industry, working across operations, sales, logistics, fuel sales and consulting in various capacities. According to Ingram, he has shown a deep commitment to advancing the maritime industry, as evidenced by his leadership roles on several industry boards, including the Waterways Council Inc., Texas Waterways Operators Association, American Waterways Operators and the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition.

Roberts is also passionate about developing the next generation of maritime leaders and serves as a mentor to many rising professionals. He and his wife, Mary, have a son, a daughter-in-law, two granddaughters, and one grandson. They live in Chippewa Falls, Wis., where Roberts enjoys all things outdoors, especially salmon fishing on Lake Michigan and walleye fishing on Green Bay.

“John has been an exceptional mentor and a steady source of guidance and inspiration,” said Orrin Ingram, chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “He and Chuck are not only outstanding leaders but also deeply respected colleagues who have helped shape the culture, performance and future of Ingram Marine Group. They both exemplify what it means to truly live ‘The Ingram Way.’”

The M/V Chuck A.J. Arnold is a 4,560 hp., twin-screw towboat measuring 150 by 45 feet. The boat is powered with EMD 12-645E7B diesel engines. The vessel was acquired by Ingram as part of the Midland Enterprises acquisition in 2002 and was built in 1980 by St. Louis Ship in St. Louis, Mo.

The M/V Chuck A.J. Arnold is named after Ingram Marine Group’s COO Chuck Arnold. Arnold has worked at both Ingram Marine and Ingram Industries. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional versatility, leading teams across liquid sales, dry sales and custom fuel services. Today, he oversees the full scope of Ingram’s commercial operations. Arnold and his wife, Cindy, have two children, Ava and Burke. An avid fisherman, Arnold has passed his passion for the sport on to his kids.

“Chuck is known as a leader who cares deeply for his team and coworkers, always willing to lend a helping hand and share the invaluable wisdom he has gained navigating the marine industry over the years,” said Aaron Barrett, president and COO of Ingram Marine Group. “Both Chuck and John are exceptional leaders and remarkable individuals whose passion for this industry inspires everyone around them.”

From left to right: Aaron Barrett, Ingram Marine Group president and COO; Russ Lampkins, SVP of logistics, customer service & operations; Chuck Arnold, Ingram Marine Group COO; and Orrin Ingram, chairman and Ingram Industries CEO

ABOUT INGRAM

Ingram Marine Group includes four primary operating units: Ingram Barge Company, Ingram Logistics Services, Ingram Infrastructure Group and Custom Fuel Services. Ingram Barge Company is the leading carrier on America’s inland waterways. Ingram operates a fleet of approximately 160 towboats and 5,000 barges that transport aggregates, grain, fertilizer, coal, ores, alloys, steel products, chemicals, and other products.

Ingram Logistics Services specializes in ocean freight, domestic freight, trucking and end-to-end logistics services for our customers. Ingram Infrastructure Group is a material handling and supply chain solutions provider. Custom Fuel Services operates out of 9 fueling locations on the Mississippi and Ohio River Systems and provides marine fuels, lubricants, and other miscellaneous services to towboats, barges, stevedoring rigs, and ships.