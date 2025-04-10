Ingram Marine Group christens M/V David North

Nashville, Tenn.-headquartered Ingram Marine Group held a special christening ceremony April 8 for the M/V David North. The new vessel was built as part of a series of ten four-decked, welded-steel, USCG Subchapter M-compliant towboats,designed by Ingram Marine Group, Main Iron Works and Ashraf Degedy, PE.

M/V David North

The 69 x 30 foot M/V David North is outfitted with twin Caterpillar Marine tier 3 diesel engines and Reintjes gearboxes, John Deere generators and Michigan propellers. The live-aboard vessel features a 33-foot eye level and has capacities of 12,000 gallons of fuel and 4,600 gallons of potable water.

The M/V David North is named after Ingram’s general manager of logistics and customer service in Louisiana. He joined the Ingram team in 2002 during the group’s acquisition of Midland Enterprises, where he began his career in1980. Now celebrating his 45th year in the marine industry. North has been married to his wife, Karen, for 44 years, with whom he shares two children, Jason and Kacie (Doug) and three grandsons, Travis, Ryder and Chase. He is also active in the Greater New Orleans Barge & Fleeting Association.

L to R: Ingram Marine Group CEO John Roberts, Karen North, David North, Russ Lampkins, SVP, logistics, customer service & operations, Aaron Barrett, president and COO

“David North has built a strong reputation and fostered lasting partnerships with many of our valued customers and vendors,” said Orrin Ingram, chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “He has been a steady and invaluable presence on the customer service team and has been instrumental in our lower Mississippi linehaul planning. Through his dedication, he truly represents The Ingram Way.”

“I’m truly honored to celebrate David at this christening,” said John Roberts, CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “Through his hard work, leadership and passion, he has earned not just this great honor, but the respect and admiration of colleagues and industry partners alike.”