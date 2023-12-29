Errin Howard joins IRPT as career development program director Written by Heather Ervin









Errin Howard, former executive director of RiverWorks Discovery and a Top Women in Maritime 2022 winner, recently joined Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT) as its career development program director.

In an email sent out last week, Howard said: “In this role, I will be working to expand IRPT’s career opportunities initiative into a career development program. IRPT’s Career Development Program, We Work the Waterways (WWW) focuses on four things: Promote, Market, Encourage, and Educate.

“One goal of the We Work the Waterways program will be to continue offering engaging programs for high school students to explore career opportunities in the maritime industry. The river is home to a variety of jobs such as in the maritime industry, conservation, engineering, and more. Students take a hands-on approach with games to learn lessons like the process of transporting goods in the economy, how rivers work, smashing-good safety demonstrations, and how to prepare for an interview. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, for whom I was formerly employed, has given their blessing and approval for me to continue these programs through We Work the Waterways. If you participated in one of these programs in the past, I will be in touch soon to begin working with you to conduct We Work the Waterways events in your community!”

Howard began her career in the river industry as an educator in a booth at Tall Stacks for the first public presentation of RiverWorks Discovery in 2006. This adventure began with one single sponsor and the vision of Mark Knoy, who at the time was president of AEP’s River Operations and went on to be president and CEO of American Commercial Barge Line until 2020.

At IRPT, We Work the Waterways events currently on the calendar include:

Baton Rouge, La. – January 30-31, 2024

Vicksburg, Miss. – February 15, 2024

NOMMA Maritime Day – March 5, 2024

Pascagoula, Miss. – March 6, 2024

“Workforce participation remains below pre-pandemic levels,” wrote Howard. “We are missing 1.7 million Americans from the workforce compared to February of 2020. The river transportation industry is not immune to this dilemma. IRPT in part, strives to introduce maritime careers to future job seekers while filling the current open positions with the eager job seekers of today. In order to accomplish this, We Work the Waterways needs your support.”