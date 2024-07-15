Edward Maritime launches the Raptor for inland

Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based Edward Maritime, a shipbuilding and repair company that provides steel fabrication services to the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf Coast, recently launched the Raptor, a compact and versatile push boat designed specifically for small dredging and dock companies operating along the Intracoastal waterways and inland rivers of the United States.

According to company president Edward McDonald, the small vessel offers affordability and reliability for small businesses in need of a reliable push boat. Weighing just 16,000 pounds, it can be easily transported to any location within the country via truck. “It’s perfect for tight spaces that larger vessels cannot access,” McDonald adds.

So how small is small? The Raptor is 20- by 8- by 3-feet, with a draft of nearly 26 inches. It is equipped with two new 250 horsepower Mercury V8 engines, providing 500 hp. Additionally, it features 2-ton deck winches, 3-foot push knees, and is prepared to handle a wide range of small-scale projects.



The vessel has a fully enclosed wheelhouse, port and starboard sidelining windows, two 8-inch 12V cooling fans, running lights, four 6-inch deck lights, 15-inch bulwark all around, a USB port for charging station, overhead dual-color light inside the wheelhouse, two stern removable gas tanks with quick connect, stainless steel 14.3 by 17P props, two 2,000-gallon bilge pumps on an auto switch, a fold-down mast, reinforced engine guard, and a removable wheelhouse.

“As a small business, we have faced numerous challenges along the way,” adds McDonald. “However, we took a bold risk with the Raptor. With every ounce of resources we had, we poured our heart and soul into this project. We firmly believed that if the opportunities weren’t coming our way, we would create them ourselves.”

Renamed the G. Cambre, the small vessel is placed into the water in Louisiana.

During the construction of the Raptor, McDonald says the company encountered a financial setback, but was fortunate enough to have the hull 90% completed. “We began pre-advertising the vessel as a unique, one-of-a-kind offering for inland needs. It was during this time that Cycle Construction LLC, based in Kenner, La., reached out to us with a keen interest in our vessel.

“A few days later, the owner and project manager visited our facility, and after showcasing our hull, we signed a contract. Finally, we were able to secure the funds necessary to complete the construction of the Raptor. Cycle Construction truly saved Edward Maritime, and we are incredibly grateful to them.”

Cycle Construction has since renamed the vessel the G. Cambre. The small push vessel has completed numerous trips, transporting large quantities of corrugated bulkhead in New Orleans, La.

“This area experienced a levee breach back in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina,” says McDonald. “The vessel’s exceptional maneuverability has played a crucial role in navigating the narrow channel and achieving these successful trips.”

Edward Maritime‘s team consists of experienced professionals who are fully licensed and proficient in carrying out a wide array of dockside and on-water repairs for vessels of all sizes along the Gulf Coast. The company has worked on the construction of state-of-the-art ships to the repair of barges, small push boats, and even vessels belonging to the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy.