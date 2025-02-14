Edward Maritime launches the Raptor 2 push vessel

Earlier this month, Edward Maritime, a shipbuilding and repair company that provides steel fabrication services to the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf Coast, announced the launch and rebranding of its Raptor 2 vessel as the Lydia E. The compact and versatile push vessel is currently at Wyman & Simpson Inc. in Richmond, Maine.

“The Lydia E is currently on standby, ready for its first assignment,” said company president Edward McDonald. “We have made significant upgrades, including a revamped fuel system, which features recessed fuel tanks housed in dedicated compartments with a weather-tight hatch, accommodating up to 100 gallons of fuel.”

The updated dimensions of the Raptor 2 design include a length of 22 feet and a beam of 10 feet. The vessel’s depth is 33 inches, with a draft of 19 inches.

Key features of the Lydia E include:

– Two 250hp Yamaha engines

– Two 5-ton deck winches with 75 feet, 5/8 stainless-steel wire rope

– 3-foot push knees

– 4-inch D-fenders

– VHF radio/hailer/PA system

– 2200i Honda generator

– Upper helm station with Kobelt mechanical shifting

– Running lights

– Four 6-inch LED deck lights

– All windows are slidable, front window hinges outward.

– Marine Dual Light White/Red

– Three-way Bilge Pump switch

– Two 1100 Gallon Bilge Pump

– Four-way receptacle

– 12V horn

– Eye Level = 14 feet

– Fold down wheelhouse

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Wyman & Simpson Inc. for their trust in our product and for providing us with the opportunity to showcase another small workboat,” said McDonald. “Collaborating with larger companies in the industry has significantly enriched our understanding of the needs and preferences of the inland workforce. We are deeply appreciative of every opportunity afforded to us, and our team is dedicated to customizing our workboats to ensure they stand out in the market.”

Last summer, Edward Maritime launched the Raptor 1, a compact and versatile push boat designed specifically for small dredging and dock companies operating along the intracoastal waterways and inland rivers of the United States.