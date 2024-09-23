Corn Belt Ports and Louisiana ports sign cooperative endeavor agreement

In a move aiming to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Mississippi River’s agricultural and industrial trade routes, the Corn Belt Ports on the Upper Mississippi River and and major Louisiana ports have signed their first-ever cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA). The aim is to advance business development, infrastructure investment, and federal support for port operations along America’s Marine Highways 35 and 55.

The Corn Belt Ports are the federally recognized rural, regional, multi-modal, inland ports within the Corn Belt’s Lock and Dam System on the Upper Mississippi River and Illinois Waterway. They handle nearly 100 million tons of freight annually, which is expected to increase year after year. Since 2019, Corn Belt Ports have helped attract over $2 billion of investment in multi-modal and natural infrastructure from multiple sources.

The Louisiana ports signing the new agreement include Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District., Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Port of New Orleans, Port of South Louisiana, and St. Bernard Port Harbor and Terminal District.

Key goals of the agreement include: