Cooper Marine adds 4,200 hp towing vessel to its fleet

Mobile, Ala, Cooper Marine has added the 4,200 hp towing vessel M/V David J. Cooper Jr. to its fleet. Acquired from Turn Services, and formerly named American Pharaoh, the newly added vessel expands the Cooper Marine fleet to 42 towing vessels.

Cooper Marine says that the vessel “will operate as one of the premier towing vessels in its class and is uniquely balanced with maneuverability and horsepower making it ideal for transporting cargo on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.“

The 120 x 34 foot towboat has twin Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines driving through Reintjes WWAF873 gears, The electrical systems are powered by a pair of John Deere 6081 engines with Magna Plus generators.

While the 4,200 hp towing vessel will be home ported in Mobile, it has accommodations for eight crew members in order to maximize comfort while transporting cargo all along the inland river system.

“The addition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. further solidifies Cooper Marine’s longstanding commitment to deliver the industry’s most efficient and safe barge transportation in the region,” said Matt Powell, managing director of Cooper Marine, Inc. “Cooper Marine’s action-oriented management team looks forward to ensuring it delivers the industry’s best service for many years to come.”

“Cooper Marine is dedicated to going above and beyond for our customers, and our acquisition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. proves that we will continue to deliver the highest results for generations to come,” said Angus R. Cooper III, president of the Cooper Group.