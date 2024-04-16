VIDEO: Bridges reopen following Ohio River barge breakaway

Two bridges reopened Saturday morning following reports of several loose barges floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River near Pittsburgh.

The McKees Rocks Bridge was reopened just after 6:15 a.m., while the train bridge to Brunot Island reopened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

At 11:25 p.m. on Friday, April 12, Pittsburgh Fire, EMS, and Police were dispatched for reports of a barge breakaway on the river.

In total, 26 barges, owned by Campbell Transportation Company of Canonsburg, Pa., broke loose; 23 were loaded and three were empty. Those that were loaded had dry cargo, such as coal, and no hazardous materials on board. There have been no reports of people injured, but Peggy’s Harbor, a marina, sustained extensive damage.

Initially, 11 of the barges were located and pinned against the river bank by Brunot Island and were being held by a tugboat. Fourteen continued down the river and six have gone over the Emsworth Locks and Dam. As of yesterday, seven of the barges were resting against Emsworth Dam and one barge was resting on the dam at Dashield Locks and Dam.

The Pittsburgh Engineer District said that it will continue to work with its partners to assess and maintain the situation keeping employee and the communities we serve safe.

According to a representative from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Captain of the Port of Pittsburgh issued a safety zone due to the ongoing salvage operation between Emsworth and Dashield locks and dam on Monday.

The safety zone is in effect from mile marker 6.2 to mile marker 13.3 on the Ohio River.

All navigation has been suspended within this zone.

Barge breakaways don’t happen often, but when they do, they are often caused by high water events.