Brennan Marine acquires Matteson Marine Service assets

La Crosse, Wis.-based J.F. Brennan associate Brennan Marine, Inc. (BMI),has expanded its presence on the Upper Mississippi River with the acquisition of Matteson Marine Service Inc. assets. This strategic acquisition strengthens BMI’s capabilities along a key stretch of the waterway.

Matteson Marine has been a trusted name in inland marine services since 1975, growing from dredging and marine construction into harbor services. Its fleet, which operates from Lock 17 in New Boston, Illinois, to Burlington, Iowa, will now be integrated into BMI’s operations.

“We are honored to continue the Matteson family’s legacy of hard work, family values, and stewardship on the Upper Mississippi,” said Adam Binsfeld, president of Brennan Marine. “This acquisition not only strengthens our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing efficient, safe, and reliable services to our clients.”

BMI has already begun the transition process and is working closely with local officials and industry partners to ensure seamless integration. The City of Burlington has extended a warm welcome, and BMI looks forward to engaging with the community and supporting regional commerce.