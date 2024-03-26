Bergan Connect cloud service optimizes vessel data

SPONSORED CONTENT: Since 1975, Bergan Marine Systems has been committed to helping tug, towboat and barge operators protect life, property, and the environment with marine instrumentation of the highest quality. As the marine industry continues to face new challenges in 2024, Bergan Connect provides the tools you need to keep your barge operating at its best without costly replacements or frequent repairs.

Bergan Connect is our innovative cloud service for any vessel, allowing you to consolidate, view and harness your vessel’s data to its fullest potential. Installation is quick and easy and integration is seamless.

We’ve partnered with companies such as Helm Connect, a leading platform in vessel management, to help streamline operations. By integrating Bergan Connect and Helm Connect, operators enjoy a seamless user experience and can manage fleets more effectively.

Additionally, our partnership with ioCurrents brings the latest in machine learning and predictive maintenance. Bergan Connect provides the data to ioCurrents, where it is then analyzed in real time. This provides barge and tug operators with the tools to plan maintenance schedules in advance. These data-driven decisions enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

We are committed to innovating and collaborating with industry leaders to deliver solutions that drive success for our customers. Bergan Connect users receive the latest barge and data technology with their monthly subscription. As the industry evolves, Bergan Connect will always be one step ahead.

Our dedicated service department is here to support you every step of the way. With a growing department and strategically placed service technicians, we ensure that you receive prompt and reliable assistance whenever (and wherever) you need it.

We have a range of services depending on your needs. This includes our customer training program and installation services, providing you with a strong start. Expert service technicians assist with installation and test all equipment to ensure it meets expected performance standards. We provide highly customizable training programs that assess your vessel’s equipment and its needs. Owners and operators will have a complete and thorough understanding of our specialized equipment upon first load of cargo. We also offer remote, worldwide, and other extended services.

By directly servicing everything we make, we set the highest standard of quality and reliability. To learn more about our services, visit berganmarinesystems.com/service/meet-the-team/

When off the shelf doesn’t suffice, we work with customers to develop a custom system that is a reliable, long-term solution to their vessel’s unique needs. Whether you’re looking to streamline operations, reduce your footprint, or enhance safety, we can help. Contact us today to see how we can provide a solution for your vessel’s unique needs.

www.berganmarinesystems.com

sales@berganmarinesystems.com

850.434.1286

Trusted Worldwide Since 1975!