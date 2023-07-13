VIDEO: AWO spreads the word on waterways sustainability

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) continues to take the industry’s message on waterways sustainability where it needs to be heard.

When it comes to environmental sustainability, says AWO, “we have a powerful story to tell of an industry that is the most sustainable mode of freight transportation today, and is committed to continuous improvement for the future.”

Guided by the recommendations of AWO’s CEO Sustainability Task Force, it is working to share the waterways sustainability story in ways that will resonate with decision makers, the media, and the public.

As part of this ongoing effort, AWO has created a new short video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: A Sustainability Leader Today, And Tomorrow. It uses a combination of real-world images and animated graphics to convey the industry’s natural environmental advantages and lay out its vision on sustainability leadership moving forward.

Watch it below: