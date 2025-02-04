American Cruise Lines kicks off Mississippi Season early

American Cruise Lines is kicking off the 2025 Mississippi Season early, with some special football fun this week. Big Game Travel has chartered two of American’s Mississippi riverboats to host its guests who purchased exclusive 3- and 4-night packages through the company for this weekend’s biggest game in New Orleans.

As we reported recently, the Port of New Orleans has been recording record cruise passenger movements and American’s riverboats regularly sail to and from Port NOLA. Several of the Line’s elegant modern riverboats are already docked in New Orleans in anticipation of the Mississippi River cruise season opening February 21st.

This week’s Big Game guests will enjoy private balcony accommodations aboard American Melody and American Serenade, plus special welcome receptions, fine dining on board, and private transportation to the Superdome.

Following all this week’s football fun, American’s riverboats will be sailing 12+ itineraries on the Mississippi River through December. The company’s Mississippi Season cruises range from 8 to 51 days and include an array of authentic American experiences in 10 states from New Orleans, Louisiana to St. Paul, Minnesota.