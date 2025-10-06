$20M Lilly Endowment grant supports Jeffboat waterfront redevelopment

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has announced the approval of a $20 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support the redevelopment of the historic Jeffboat shipyard waterfront.

Jeffboat was founded in Jeffersonville, Ind., in the 1800s, serving as one of the city’s largest employers for centuries.

This transformative project represents a major opportunity to create new jobs, drive economic growth, and strengthen the Southern Indiana region for generations to come. The grant marks a significant milestone in reestablishing the waterfront as a vital economic engine for the area.

“We are grateful to Gov. Mike Braun and the IEDC team for their continued support of this redevelopment project,” said George Piccioni, vice president of business development at ACBL. “The Lilly Endowment grant, combined with the READI grant from Our Southern Indiana RDA, is the result of more than four years of planning, investment, and due diligence by ACBL (American Commercial Barge Line) and its stakeholders.”

The next phase of the project will focus on preparing the site for future development in coordination with The Wheatley Group and Thrive Companies.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this project and the opportunity to invest in the State of Indiana,” said Steve Bollinger, principal and executive vice president of development at Thrive Companies. “The

welcome we’ve received, from the local level all the way up to the state, has been something truly special.

“We’re eager to start shaping the site and bringing it to life together with ACBL and the city of

Jeffersonville.”

Piccioni added, “ACBL is very thankful to Lilly Endowment Inc. for the grant funding and their commitment to improving communities across Indiana. We also want to thank Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and Economic and Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz for their leadership and support in shaping the future of this site.”

This grant funding is the foundation for the transformation of the Jeffersonville riverfront into a vibrant,

mixed-use development.

Headquartered in Jeffersonville, ACBL provides marine transportation services on America’s inland waterways. The company operates a fleet that supports commercial shipping and trade across the United States.