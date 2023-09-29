ILA veteran appointed Port Houston port commissioner

The City Council of Pasadena, Texas has appointed ILA veteran Alan A. Robb to serve on its behalf as a Port of Houston Authority port commissioner beginning October 1, 2023. Current commissioner Roy D. Mease will be step down at month end.

Robb is a 47-year International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) veteran. He currently serves as president of the ILA, South Atlantic and Gulf Coast District, AFL-CIO. The district represents ILA members on the Atlantic Coast from North Carolina to Florida and along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas.

He has also served as assistant general organizer of the ILA since 2015, was named ILA national educational director in 2013, and for the past eleven years has served on the board of the ILA’s Civil Rights Committee.

A native of Houston, Robb began as an ILA longshoreman in 1976, and is a past board member of Houston’s East End Chamber of Commerce, the Houston Maritime Museum, Matrix Energy, and the Maritime Workers Emergency Relief Fund.

“We sincerely appreciate the service of outgoing port commissioner Roy Mease, and we look forward to having Alan Robb join us as a new port commissioner,” said Port Houston chairman Ric Campo. “We are confident that Alan’s representation of Pasadena, and the dedicated men and women who help move cargo and goods through the Houston Ship Channel, the nation’s busiest waterway, will contribute an invaluable perspective to the Commission, as we work to shape and guide the future of Port Houston and the Houston Ship Channel.”

“I am deeply honored to have been bestowed this privilege to represent the best interests of the Houston Ship Channel on behalf of Pasadena, labor, industry, and the communities we serve,” said Robb. “I extend my sincerest appreciation to Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner and members of the City Council for this appointment, and I look forward to working with chairman Ric Campo and the other port commissioners as we work together for the greater good.”