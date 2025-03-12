Hughes Bros. puts a brand new dry dock into operation in Brooklyn

Hughes Bros. Inc., a sixth-generation family-owned barge and shipyard company, reports that it has launched and christened its newest and largest floating dry dock, Michael. Now fully operational in Red Hook, Brooklyn, N.Y., it is set to significantly expand the company’s shipyard’s capabilities and marks a historic milestone as the first new construction dry dock put into service in Brooklyn in over 100 years.

Named in honor of Michael Hughes, an Irish immigrant and first-generation founder of the company in 1852, Michael represents the next chapter in Hughes Bros. Inc.’s longstanding commitment to the maritime industry. Designed by JMS Naval Architects, it measures 206 feet long, 86 feet wide, 70 feet between the wingwalls, and 25 feet high, with a total lifting capacity of 1,500 tons.

Equipped with fully automated pumps and valves, Michael is designed for efficiency, reliability, and enhanced service to the region’s maritime community.

“We owe it all to Michael, which is why we are naming this magnificent dry dock after him.” said Bob Hughes, vice president of Hughes Bros. Inc. “We salute his vision and stand on the shoulders of the generations that came before us.”

The addition of Michael makes it the third and largest floating dry dock in the Hughes Bros., Inc. fleet, reinforcing the company’s ability to support a broader range of vessels and meet the growing demand for shipyard services in the New York Harbor.

The official christening ceremony was held at the Hughes Shipyard in Red Hook, N.J, last week, attended by the shipyard team, family, industry professionals, as well as Tim, Sean and Matt Feeney of Feeney Shipyard, Kingston, N.Y., which built the Michael. The business relationship of the Hughes and Feeney families spans 100 years.

The dry dock was christened by Claire Hughes, wife of Hughes president Bill Hughes, honoring both the company’s legacy and its future.

L to R: Tim Hughes; Brian Hughes; Bob Hughes; Joseph Hughes; Bill Hughes.

L to R: Billy Anderson Hughes; Graham Anderson Hughes, Claire Hughes, Colleen Hughes, Bill Hughes

As Michael enters service, Hughes Bros. Inc. says that it looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence while embracing new opportunities for growth and sustainability in the maritime industry.

The Hughes family began its marine operations in 1852 moving coal along the Delaware and Raritan Canal and operating a marine railway along the banks of the Raritan River in New Brunswick, N.J..

Hughes Bros. Inc. is a sixth-generation family-owned barge chartering, marine transportation and shipyard company. With the Reinauer family, the Hughes family owns Erie Basin Bargeport in Brooklyn, N.Y.

.