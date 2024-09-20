Gulf LNG Tugs orders four RApport 2800 tugs

Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur LLC has announced the acquisition of four cutting-edge, high-horsepower tugboats designed for the Port Arthur LNG export facility in Texas. These Low Emission (LEV) RApport 2800 tugboats will be built by Master Boat Builders Inc. in Coden, Ala., and Sterling Shipyard LLC in Port Neches, Texas.

A joint venture of Bay-Houston Towing from Houston, Texas; Moran Towing Corporation from New Canaan, Conn.; and Suderman & Young Towing Company, also based in Houston, Gulf LNG Tugs brings together over 400 years of combined experience in ship assist and towing services.

This development marks the fifth LNG terminal along the Gulf Coast for Gulf LNG Tugs, the largest provider of LNG terminal services in North America. The company is proud to leverage its extensive tug fleet and local expertise to support the Port Arthur LNG facility.

Tugboat Specifications

Developed in collaboration with the Vancouver-based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd., the RApport 2800 tugboats will feature over 80 tonnes of bollard pull, measuring 92 feet in length and 40 feet in width. Equipped with Tier IV main engines that comply with the latest EPA regulations, these tugs are designed for enhanced maneuverability in ship handling and escort operations, incorporating advanced safety and environmental technologies.

Each vessel will adhere to stringent safety and environmental standards, surpassing U.S. Coast Guard Sub-M regulations and ABS classification requirements. The eco-friendly tugs will be powered by EPA Tier IV compliant Caterpillar 3516 E engines paired with Kongsberg US-255 FP-Z drives. Additionally, they will feature a Markey DESF-48-100 Electric Class III hawser winch, designed for optimal performance and capable of Render-Recover functionality for maximum bollard pull capacity.

To further bolster safety during terminal operations, each tugboat will include firefighting capabilities that exceed ABS Fire Fighting Vessel 1 (FFV1) classification standards.