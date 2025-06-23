Great Lakes Towing tugs free trapped cement carrier Sunnanvik

When the 8,762 dwt Canadian-flagged cement carrier Sunnanvik became lodged in the narrow mouth of the Cuyahoga River early this past Friday morning, the Great Lakes Towing Company was swift to respond.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., Friday, the 124 meter long x 18 meters beam Sunnanvik became wedged in the canal, temporarily disrupting traffic. The Great Lakes Towing Company responded without delay, dispatching two of its tugs. The New York, navigated by Captain Tim Herrle, arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m., followed by the Wisconsin, piloted by Captain Brad Sheppard, which arrived at approximately 4:50 a.m. to provide additional assistance.

By using their extensive experience navigating the complexities of the Cuyahoga River and the powerful capabilities of the tugs, the team coordinated seamlessly with the U.S. Coast Guard. Through precision maneuvers and teamwork, the Sunnanvik was successfully freed just before 6 a.m., allowing river traffic to resume and enabling the vessel to continue safely to its destination.

A U.S Coast Guard official praised the operation, saying that the tugboats were “like mini muscle machines.”

“This is why we’re here,” said Gregg Thauvette, executive vice president, operations at The Great Lakes Towing Company. “Our crews and vessels stand ready — even when you didn’t expect to need us. We’re prepared to respond at a moment’s notice to keep the waterway safe and open.”

No injuries were reported, and no pollution occurred. Following a brief inspection of the vessel and surrounding area, the Sunnanvik was cleared to continue its commercial voyage.