Glosten completes tug upgrade design for Shaver Transportation

Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten has completed the contract design package for a comprehensive upgrade to Portland, Ore.-based Shaver Transportation’s Z-drive tractor tug Washington. The design focuses on significantly enhancing the vessel’s performance,

maneuverability, and practical operability, to support Shaver’s evolving harbor and escort towing

service offerings.

The scope of the upgrade includes replacement of the tug’s main engines and installation of

new drives, delivering increased bollard pull and improved responsiveness. Caterpillar 3512E

main engines rated at 2,549 BHP will be coupled to Berg MTA 524 drives.

To further optimize the vessel’s capabilities, Glosten performed a complete redesign of the pilothouse to improve visibility from the main operating station. The new pilothouse will feature larger windows and

expanded sightlines—particularly toward the working deck—to enhance both safety and

performance during all types of work.

The project is aimed at positioning the Washington to achieve an A+ class rating from Columbia

River Pilots, with minimum bollard pull of 55 short tons ahead and 50 short tons astern,

aligning with Shaver Transportation’s commitment to maintaining a state-of-the art tug fleet. With the design phase now complete, the Washington is slated to enter the yet-to-be-named shipyard this summer for completion

of this work.

Glosten says the team looks forward to seeing the Washington return to service with enhanced capabilities and a stylish new profile on the river.