GLDD awarded $157.4 million Freeport Harbor Channel contract

The largest provider of dredging services in the U.S., Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, (GLDD) Houston, Texas, has been awarded a $157,399,830 firm-fixed-price contract for new and maintenance hopper dredging of the Freeport Harbor Channel.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work will be performed in Freeport, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2026. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds; fiscal 2021, 2022 and 2023 civil construction funds; and fiscal 2023 non-federal Port of Freeport funds in the amount of $157,399,830 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0005).

Port Freeport is located approximately 60 miles south of Houston, Texas and, according to the Port , “The Freeport Harbor Channel was deepened to its current depth of 46 feet in the early 1990s. The Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project will further deepen the channel to authorized depths of 51-56 feet, making Port Freeport the deepest port in Texas and opening the state to larger ships.”

The Freeport Harbor Channel is is 7.5 miles from the pilot station to the inner harbor, and is the shortest channel on the Texas Gulf with direct access to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Vessel transit time is about one hour to most of the private and public berths. The main channel will accommodate Aframax tanker vessels. The inner harbor accepts Neo-Panamax RoRo vessels.

Port Freeport is located the approximately 60 miles south of Houston, Texas and is accessible via state highway 36, and highway 288.

Port Freeport tenants include Freeport LNG Development, Höegh Autoliners, Dole and Chiquita.