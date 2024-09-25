EPA finalizes VIDA incidental discharge standards

In a regulatory action that has been long in the works, the U.S. Envionmental Protection Administration has released the pre-publication version of its final rule to establish Vessel Incidental Discharge National Standards of Performance as directed by the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act, or VIDA, which was enacted in 2018.

The national standards of performance cover incidental discharges from non-recreational, non-Armed Forces vessels 79 feet in length and above, as well as ballast water only from fishing vessels of any size and non-recreational, non-Armed Forces vessels less than 79 feet in length.

VIDA requires EPA to develop new national standards of performance for commercial vessel discharges and the USCG to develop corresponding implementing regulations.

The USCG has two years to develop corresponding implementing regulations to ensure, monitor and enforce compliance with the EPA’s standards. Until the USCG’s regulations are final, effective and enforceable, vessels continue to be subject to the existing discharge requirements established in the EPA’s 2013 Vessel General Permit and the USCG’s ballast water regulations, as well as any other applicable state and local government requirements.