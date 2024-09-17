Weeks Marine books two USACE contracts worth $46 million

The New Orleans Engineer District has awarded Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., two separate contracts with a combined value of $46 million.

The larger contract, worth $29,060,001, is for the removal and disposal of dredging material. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Venice, La, with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,060,001 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0030).

The second contract awarded Weeks Marine, worth $16,998,000 is for the removal and satisfactory disposal of shoal material. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Morgan City, La.