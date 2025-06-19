Matthews Brothers Dredging makes leadership transition

Pass Christian, Miss.- headquartered Matthews Brothers Dredging, LLC is making a planned leadership transition.

The company is a portfolio company of New Orleans private equity firm Carr’s Hill Partners and the transition will see Declan Rushe, an operating partner with Carr’s Hill Carr’s Hill Partners step down as CEO of Matthews Brothers Dredging while remaining an advisor to its board.

Succeeding Rushe as CEO on July 1 is Trey Taylor, a long-time member of the company’s leadership team whose experience includes all aspects of sales, operations, safety, and executive leadership.

Matthews Brothers was established in 1999 by co-founders, Tom and Shaw Matthews. Both remain active members of the company’s board. Shaw Matthews, currently president of the company, will transition to focus exclusively on his board involvement.

“This leadership transition reflects the strength of our team and our shared commitment to Matthews Brothers’ future,” said Trey Taylor. “I am honored to step into this role and build on the outstanding work of Declan, Tom, and Shaw. Together, we will continue to serve our clients, invest in our people, and expand our impact in the industry.

Matthews Brothers Dredging is a maintenance-oriented mechanical dredging business serving the U.S. Gulf Coast market. Carr’s Hill Partners (CHP) says the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from maintenance dredging services, which, in CHP’s view, are mission-critical and routinely performed every one to three years in waterways that regularly accumulate sediment.

The company has developed what CHP considers a differentiated “hybrid” approach to mechanical dredging that provides a cost-effective, operationally efficient service to its long list of customers such as the Army Corps of Engineers, Cargill, Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and the Port of Houston, among many others.