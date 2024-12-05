Manson awarded $188.8M USACE dredging contract

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded an $18,815,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Ventura, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 1, 2026.

The Los Angeles Engineer District is the contracting activity (W912PL-25-C-0003).