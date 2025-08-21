GLDD takes delivery of new TSHD Amelia Island from Conrad Written by Nick Blenkey









Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), reports that it has taken delivery of its newest Jones Act-compliant trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD), the Amelia Island from Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, La.

The company says that the Amelia Island supports its vision of continued modernization and diversification of its fleet. The dredge is specially designed for efficient and safe operations along shallow and narrow waters throughout all U.S. coastlines. The vessel is approximately 346 feet in length, 69 feet in breadth, 23 feet in depth with 16,500 total horsepower installed.

The dredge features two 800 mm trailing suction pipes capable of dredging depths up to 100 feet with a hopper capacity of 6,330 cubic yards/ The main engines and generators are EPA Tier IV rated for low emissions. These capabilitiesposition the Amelia Islant to execute projects along all U.S. coasts, ports, channels, and coastal developments.

Lasse Petterson, president and CEO, commented, “The delivery of our sixth hopper dredge, the Amelia Island marks a significant milestone as our dredging newbuild program is now complete, leaving us with the largest and most advanced hopper fleet in the United States. Engineered with a high level of automation, this vessel is well suited for diverse operations such as beach renourishment, coastal protection, channel deepening, and maintenance dredging. Already with a full schedule for 2025 and 2026, the dredge will be going immediately to work.

”The Amelia Island joins her sister ship, the Galveston Island, another modern dredge built to enhance vital vital maritime infrastructure nationwide and reaffirms our commitment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our dedication to the U.S. dredging industry.”

Both dredges are built to a basic design by Netherlands-headquartered C-Job Naval Architects.