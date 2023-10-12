GLDD takes delivery of first U.S.-built Multi Cats

Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has taken delivery of the first two Damen Multi Cats to be built in the U.S.A.

Built under license by Conrad Shipyard and fully compliant with USCG and USACE stability criteria, the two identical Damen 3013 Multi Cats, the Cape Hatteras and Cape Canaveral, each measure approximately 99 feet in length and are each powered by three EPA Tier III Caterpillar C32 TTA engines capable of delivering speeds of 10.2 knots. They will have a maximum bollard pull of approximately 32 short tons.

Equipped with two large winches and two deck cranes they are ideal dredge support vessels with the ability to perform a wide range of tasks including handling submerged and floating pipelines as well as anchor handling and logistics supply. Efficiency is also enhanced by eliminating the need for assorted floating support equipment such as derrick barges, towboats and anchor barges.

“This is a milestone for our company and the U.S. dredging industry,” said Chris Gunsten, Great Lakes’ senior vice president of project services and fleet engineering. “The Multi Cat brings step change safety improvements to Great Lakes’ dredge pipeline operations, which was a prime driver for the investment. Pipe handling and connection work can now take place securely on deck, which will greatly reduce the risk of man overboards. These vessels will also enhance and improve Great Lakes’ pipe and anchor operations. Further, the Multi Cats’ two crane and multiple winch and wire tugger arrangements will significantly reduce manual work and the risk of soft tissues injuries. These vessels support our strong safety culture and gives us the ability to dredge with enhanced operating efficiencies needed to maintain our shorelines and waterways.”