GLDD reports contracts worth $256.2M

Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), today reported the receipt of several dredging awards totaling $256.2 million.

The awarded work includes:

Mobile Harbor, Alabama Deepening and Widening – Phase 2A Dredging Project (Capital, Alabama, $65.9 million)

Port Everglades Sand Bypass Dredging Project (Capital, Florida, $59.8 million)

Barnegat Inlet to Little Egg Inlet, Long Beach Island Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $54.4 million)

North Wildwood, New Jersey, Emergency Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $14.8 million)

“These important projects which include capital, coastal protection and maintenance work, allow Great Lakes to help support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines, and infrastructure,” said GLDD president and CEO Lasse Petterson. “In addition to the above awarded projects, Great Lakes has approximately $318 million in low bids and options pending award, which includes two jobs that we were low bidder on this month. This brings our potential total pipeline of work to over $1.2 billion.”

The Mobile Harbor, Alabama Deepening and Widening Dredging Project 2A, involves deepening the channel by six feet to improve channel navigation to allow deeper draft vessels use of the port and to reuse material for beneficial use in the Sand Island Beneficial Use Area. The GLDD client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District and is federally funded. Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the spring of 2025.

The Port Everglades Sand Bypass Project, which was in backlog at the end of the second quarter, provides a sustainable strategy for beach renourishment in Broward County, Florida, with a renewable local source of sand. The project involves construction of a sand trap on the north side of the Port inlet to collect sand that would otherwise be lost through erosion and offshore transport. Accumulated sand can be then harvested for future beach placement. The GLDD client on this project is Broward County, Florida and is state and locally funded. Work is expected to start in the second half of 2025 with estimated completion in 2026.

The Barnegat Inlet to Little Egg Inlet, Long Beach Island Beach Renourishment Project, which was in low bids pending at the end of the second quarter, entails placing beach fill to repair the dune and berm system along the Atlantic Ocean coastline of Long Beach Island, New Jersey. This project has potential options pending of approximately $63.8 million The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District and is federally funded. Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025.

The Fire Island Inlet Dredging Project, which was won and awarded in the third quarter, entails emergency beach fill and shore protection to multiple communities along Fire Island, New York. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District and is federally funded. Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the first half of 2025.

The North Wildwood, New Jersey, Emergency Beach Renourishment Project aims to provide much needed sand on the North Wildwood beaches to protect shore properties and ensure a safer shoreline for residents and visitors. The client on this subcontract is the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Work was awarded, performed and completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The St. Lucie Inlet Maintenance Dredging Project, which was in backlog in the first quarter, involves maintenance dredging of the entrance channel and impoundment basin. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and is federally funded. Work started in July of 2024 with estimated completion later in the third quarter of 2024.