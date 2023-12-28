GLDD books new dredging awards worth $173.7 million

Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation reports that it has received a number of dredging awards totaling $173.7 million.

The dredging awards include:

Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project-Phase 1 (Capital, Texas, $62.8 million)

Great Egg Harbor Inlet Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $33.8 million)

St. Augustine Shore Protection Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $33.6 million)

Duval County Shore Protection Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $32.4 million)

Atchafalaya Bay and Bar Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $11.1 million)

The Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project-Phase 1 includes dredging for channel deepening along the Sabine-Neches Waterway from Sabine Bank Channel to Sabine Pass Channel. The construction of the Sabine-Neches Waterway will generate widespread economic benefits for Southeast Texas, the state of Texas, and the United States for overall business activity and gross product within our port systems. GLDD notes that the deepening droject will increase U.S. competitiveness in global markets primarily through energy exports. The client on this project is the Sabine-Neches Navigation District and the work is federally and privately funded. Work is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Great Egg Harbor Inlet Beach Renourishment Project entails coastal protection by dredging inlet and offshore borrow areas with disposal on Ocean City, Upper Township and Sea Isle beaches. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District and is federally and state funded. Work has commenced and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The St. Augustine Shore Protection Project, awarded in the third quarter, entails beach renourishment to provide shore protection and improve recreational beach area for tourism. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and is federally funded. Work is expected to commence and be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

The Duval County Shore Protection Beach Renourishment Project entails approximately nine miles beach renourishment in Duval County. This project protects local infrastructure and supports local tourism. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and is federally funded. Work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024 with estimated completion in the third quarter of 2024.

The Atchafalaya Bay and Bar Maintenance Dredging Project is a rental contract for dredging of the Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat cut to maintain the channel to operating depths. The base contract for $11.1 million was awarded but the project still has $6.8 million in open options pending award. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District and is federally funded. Work has started and is expected be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

“Great Lakes is pleased to add these important projects to our 2023 backlog of capital, coastal protection and maintenance work,” said GLDD president and CEO Lasse Petterson, commenting on the dredging awards. “Working on these projects allows Great Lakes to help support the overall improvement and resiliency of our country’s environment, coastlines, and infrastructure.”