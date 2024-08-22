GLDD awarded $65.9M dredging contract in Alabama

Great Lakes Dock and Dredge Company LLC (GLDD), Houston, Texas, was awarded a $65,875,022 firm-fixed-price contract to deepen and widen Mobile Harbor in Alabama.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Irvington, Ala., with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2025. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds and fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $65,875,022 were obligated at the time of the award. The Mobile Engineer District in Alabama is the contracting activity (W91278-24-C-0044).

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States and has a long history of performing significant international projects. We own and operate the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising approximately 200 specialized vessels. In 2021, GLDD formed our Offshore Wind sector—a strategic growth area for the company.

