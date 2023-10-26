GLDD awarded $33.7 million beach nourishment contract

America’s largest provider of dredging services, Houston-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), has been awarded a $33,761,235 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cape May, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil regulatory program funds in the amount of $33,761,235 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Not all beach nourishment contracts involve dredging. Earlier this month, the Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Agate Construction Co., Inc. for $2.6 million to conduct periodic nourishment work at Oakwood Beach in Salem County N.J. This project is a joint effort with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The contract calls for trucking in and placing approximately 57,750 tons of sand within Oakwood Beach. The sand will be placed in three areas. The work is designed to reduce the risk of coastal storm damages to infrastructure.