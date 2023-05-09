Callan Marine wins $9.4 million dredging contract

Galveston, Texas, headquartered dredging and marine construction contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a $9,430,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Galveston with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,430,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0009).